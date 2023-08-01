JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rapper Flo Rida will headline East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Fall Music Festival on Sunday, October 29.

The university announced on Tuesday that indie-pop duo DOUBLECAMP and rising country singer-songwriter Graham Barham will join Flo Rida at the Student Government Association Fall Music Festival.

Flo Rida has sold over 100 million records, including Diamond selling record “Low,” said a press release.

The public can purchase tickets online starting September 26 for $30. Tickets will be sold to ETSU students, faculty and staff in the Carrier Center.

The music festival is set to begin at 7 p.m. on October 29 at Freedom Hall.

