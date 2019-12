FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rocky Fork State Park officials say Flint Mountain Trail has re-opened Saturday.

Officials told News Channel 11 that the trail closed about a year and a half ago.

In a social media post, the park says the trail is only passable by hikers.

The post also mentions that park staff plan to do additional cutting and removing of downed trees in the new year in order to make the trail more accessible to horses and mountain bikers.