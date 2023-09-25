JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Flatwoods Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday following a fire in the Head Start building.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said the fire took place in the Head Start facility, which is located on the elementary school’s property. Lee County Public Schools made the decision to close Flatwoods Elementary out of an “abundance of caution”.
The school system posted the following on social media:
In an effort to ensure the safety of students and faculty, and out of abundance of caution, there will be no school at Flatwoods Elementary School tomorrow, Tuesday, September 26, 2023. This will allow our maintenance crew to complete thorough safety inspections on the campus. All other Lee County Public Schools will be on a regular schedule.Lee County Public Schools