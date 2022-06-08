MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Flames from a burning tire spread to a trailer hauling vehicles in the northbound lane of I-81 Tuesday night.

Officials with Marion Fire and EMS revealed that the driver pulled over near mile marker 44 and unhitched his tractor from the trailer, pulling it away from the fire as the blaze engulfed six out of seven vehicles on the trailer.

Responders stated in a Facebook post that crews responded at 7:27 p.m. and extinguished the flames as Virginia State Police (VSP) closed the interstate and directed traffic as lanes reopened.

The fire department responded with Chief 1, Medic 1, Tanker 1 and 2 and Quint 1, according to the post.

Crews did not return to the station until 9 p.m., and responders did not report any injuries during the incident.