NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered the flags over the State Capitol and state office buildings be lowered to half-staff to mark the death of a Tri-Cities military leader and the deaths of two Tennessee National Guard soldiers.

According to the governor’s order, the flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Monday in remembrance of three Tennesseeans:

Tennessee National Guard pilots Daniel Wadham of Joelton and Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro who were killed when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight in Alabama on Wednesday.

Major General Gary L. Harrell of Johnson City, a retired Delta Force leader who died on Tuesday.

Harrell died after a battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

He served 30 years in the military with operations in Panama, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

“MG Harrell is being remembered as a strong Christian patriot who loved his country and lived a life of service and sacrifice,” the governor’s order states.

Harrell co-owned the Harrell Group, a security solutions company headquartered in Jonesborough.

He was 71 years old.