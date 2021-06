ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It will be 244 years on Monday since the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that finalized the American flag on June 14, 1777.

Sycamore Shoals wishes to share that history behind the nation’s most recognized symbol.

Museum curator Chad Bogart will reveal how the U.S. flag was derived along with examples of early American flags used during the 18th century and the War for Independence.

The free program will launch inside Fort Watauga at 1 p.m. on Monday.