Fizz Soda Bar in downtown JC announces closure on social media

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Fizz Soda Bar_73522

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The owner of Fizz Soda Bar announced Wednesday the store will be closing its doors for good at the beginning of September.

The announcement was posted on the Fizz Soda Bar Facebook page Wednesday.

Photo: WJHL

The soda bar opened in Fall 2015 in downtown Johnson City. The space was a former recording studio.

The Facebook post ended with the following statement, “We’ve been amazed at the reception to our little business and truly appreciate your support and patronage. We will always cherish the countless number of friendships that we’ve made along the way. “

About this time 4 years ago, we began a journey to start a little family owned ice cream and soda shop in downtown JC….

Posted by Fizz Soda Bar on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

