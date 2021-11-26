Wise County Sheriff’s Office: Man believed to have killed ex-wife still missing 5 years later

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Five years have passed since Janina Jefferson began her regular overnight shift at the Town of Appalachia Water Treatment Plant and never returned home.

Janina Jefferson (PHOTO: WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Eric Jones, Jefferson’s ex-husband, is accused of ambushing her as she arrived for her shift on Nov. 27, 2016, and shooting her multiple times as she exited her vehicle, killing her.

Jones has been missing since.

In 2019 — three years since Jefferson’s murder — investigators released surveillance video depicting Jones at a Big Stone Gap convenience store shortly after investigators say Jones killed Jefferson.

The murder case has garnered national attention, appearing on Crime Watch Daily and In Pursuit with John Walsh.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the U.S. Marshals Service to find Jones.

Anyone with information is urged to call 276-328-3566 or 828-771-7400. Emails can also be sent to crimetips@wiseso.net.