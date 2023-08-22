KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A handful of Tennessee Vol student-athletes were recognized for their hard work and dedication to their communities on Tuesday afternoon.

Bristol Motor Speedway named five Vols, who all grew up in Northeast Tennessee, as this year’s Neighborhood Heroes.

“These student-athletes have excelled in their specific team sports at the University of Tennessee and continue to be bright shining stars for their hometowns in the ways that they give back to their communities,” president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway said.

Colby Backus (Johnson City – baseball), Kirby Connell (Gray – baseball), Dayne Davis (Bluff City – football), Austin Lewis (Jonesborough – football) and Camryn Sarvis (Gray – softball) all stood on a stage outside of a Knoxville Food City to be recognized.

“The track has meant a lot to me in my childhood being around Bristol,” Davis said. “So it’s really an honor to be supported by the Speedway and get honored by this Neighborhood Heroes program. It’s truly special.”

“Give back to the community and, you know, help the young help the young kids just in maybe doing camps or just hanging out with them,” Connell said. “You know, doing things with them. It’s truly amazing.”

All five of the student-athletes will also be honored prior to the green flag of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway.