JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five of Science Hill High School’s top athletes made their commitment to next-level athletics official Wednesday.

Kinley Norris, Millie Williams, Jaxon Diamon, Jack Torbett and Kenyan Cutlip all signed with different colleges at a ceremony.

Norris will play volleyball at the University of Virginia-Wise. Norris was named the Big 5 Setter of the Year and recorded the following stats over the course of her career:

1,454 assists

359 digs

222 kills

11 aces

Williams committed to cheering at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Williams has been a Hilltopper cheerleader for four years and was voted by her coaches and teammates as the best flyer. In addition, she has been invited to participate in Cheer Hawaii and is a two-time recipient of the All-American Cheer Award at UCA Camp.

Diamond signed with Columbia State Community College, where he will continue his baseball career. Diamond was a part of Science Hill’s 2021 State Championship Team, playing third base. His 2022 stats include the following over the course of 84 plate appearances:

23 hits in 60 at-bats

10 doubles

3 home runs

24 RBIs

26 runs

17 walks

Torbett will be joining the Walters State Community College baseball squad next year. Torbett was also a member of the 2021 championship team, playing shortstop. Torbett recently returned to the team after working hard to recover from knee surgery. His 2021 stats include the following over the course of 156 plate appearances:

53 hits in 134 at-bats

14 doubles

8 triples

3 home runs

31 RBIs

47 runs

16 walks

Cutlip will be heading to the University of Pikeville to play basketball. The Science Hill team record during his time as a Hilltopper was 105-33. He made two sub-State appearances and was named All-State in 2021. Cutlip was also named the Northeast Tennessee Player of the Year in 2022. Cutlip finished his career at Science Hill with the seventh-most career points in school history – 1,636. He also recorded the following career stats: