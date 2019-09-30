Five Northeast Correctional Complex inmates injured in fight

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson tells News Channel 11 five inmates were involved in a fight Sunday evening.

We’re told the inmates were either treated on-site or sent to local hospitals for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

TDOC said no officers were injured.

The facility is on lockdown. We’re told the facility is normally under lockdown this time of night.

The fight is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.

