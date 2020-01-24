Five local musicians nominated for Grammys associated with ETSU’s Bluegrass program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Music’s biggest night is almost here!

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, in Los Angeles.

Pheben Kassahun found some of those talented nominees will have a lot of support right here in East Tennessee.

Five of the nominees for Grammys this year have one thing in common: East Tennessee State University, and its Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies and Department of Appalachian Studies.

“Looking at the list of nominees, I’ve known all of those people for years. They are hard workers, they are incredible ambassadors for the university,” Daniel Boner said.

Daniel Boner is the director of the program and has been with the department for about 20 years.

One of the five local artists nominated is Amythyst Kiah. The ETSU alumna was nominated for Best American Roots Song for her song, “Black Myself”.

“[Amythyst] I think she was majoring in something else. She took this guitar class and little by little, she started growing into new things. She then joined a Celtic band, she got into an old-time band,” Boner said. “You really got to see somebody grow and become more confident n their music, in their presentation. I’m not surprised that she’s being honored with this nomination for the Grammys.”

For the students to learn from the oldest established program of its kind, Boner said the Bluegrass program is definitely leading students in the right direction of their goals.

“I think it just speaks volumes to the quality of instruction that we have here but it also speaks a lot about the quality of students who want to come to ETSU and want to learn about Bluegrass, Old Time country music and Celtic,” Boner said.

Students are encouraged to be creative and understand a music career will be fulfilling but not easy, Boner explained.

“You have to find ways to give to an audience to give something to an audience,” Boner said. “It might be that somebody wants to start out by just experiencing what it’s like to perform with people in a band setting, then it turns into now I’d like to make some money out of it. Now, I’d like to be sure that I’ve hit all four corners of the United States in a year. Before you know it, if people are persistent and they can create something that other people are willing to purchase, then they have their career.”

Daniel is also a musician who has played with Becky Buller’s band.

ETSU songwriting scholarship donor, Rick Lang, is also on the list.

He established the Rick Lang Music Scholarship for songwriting students, in 2018.

His album, “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout,” was nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

ETSU alumna Becky Buller and faculty member Jon Weisberger co-wrote songs on Lang’s album.

“We’re just jumping out of our skin with excitement because this is the greatest honor you can get in music. Like, the Grammys is it,” Rick Lang said. “So when we heard, my son-in-law was so excited that he got tickets for our entire family to come to LA together, so I’m happy.//”I’m going to be here with my entire family at the Grammys.”

Lang has been a Bluegrass songwriter for more than 30 years, and has won various awards, but is looking forward to possibly adding a Grammy to the collection.

The complete list of ESTU associates nominated for a 2020 Grammy award are:

Alumna Amythyst Kiah : nominated for Best American Roots Song for “Black Myself”

: nominated for Best American Roots Song for “Black Myself” Alumnus and former faculty member Barry Bales : nominated for “Best Country Solo Performance” for his performance of bass on Willie Nelson’s track “Ride Me Back Home”

: nominated for “Best Country Solo Performance” for his performance of bass on Willie Nelson’s track “Ride Me Back Home” Alumnus Tyler Griffith : nominated for “Bluegrass Album of the Year”

: nominated for “Bluegrass Album of the Year” ETSU Songwriter Scholarship donor Rick Lang : nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout”

: nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout” Alumna Becky Buller : co-wrote a song on Lang’s album called “Don’t Tune Him Out

: co-wrote a song on Lang’s album called “Don’t Tune Him Out Faculty member Jon Weisberger: co-wrote “They Were Fishermen” and “Henry Clayton Parker” on Lang’s album

