Five Guys to relocate Bristol, Va. restaurant to The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new burger and fries option is coming to the Pinnacle.

According to a release from The Pinnacle, Five Guys will be opening a location at the old Burgerim location in the “Plaza” section of the complex.

The Bristol, Virginia restaurant will be moving from its current location into the Pinnacle spot.

The new Pinnacle location will be one of three Five Guys in the Tri-Cities region.

“We’re happy to welcome Five Guys to the Pinnacle family of businesses,” says Heather Hill, Property Manager for The Pinnacle. “Their reputation for great food and exceptional service will make Five Guys an excellent addition to our visitor’s dining options. We look forward to their growth and success within The Pinnacle.”

The release says the location will support as many as 27 employees.

The location is expected to open in either late spring or early summer of 2020.