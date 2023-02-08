Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that 5 children were transported.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports of a burning smell in the Sandy Ridge section of Wise County, according to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore.

He told News Channel 11 that deputies were called to Chantilly Road. Kilgore said it appears the individuals may have inhaled an unknown substance. Fire officials and representatives of a gas company have tested the home and surrounding area and have not detected a gas leak or any other substance at this time, Kilgore said.

Hazardous material crews were called to the scene Wednesday night to try and determine the scope and impact of the incident, Kilgore said.

No further information is known at this time, updates will be provided as they become available.