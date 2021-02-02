Five arrested on drug charges in Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a complaint about a blocked roadway led to multiple drug arrests in the Bulls Gap community last week.

A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded last Friday to Harmon Street, where someone reported vehicles parked in the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy made contact with multiple people at the scene, including the homeowners, identified as Jason Harris, 41, and Jamie Southerland, 37, both of whom are suspects in a methamphetamine distribution investigation.

Harris gave the deputy a false name and fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the deputy continued his investigation and located a metal container outside the residence containing about 7.8 grams of meth.

“Narcotics officers responded to the residence and spoke to Jamie Southerland, whom gave consent to search the home,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “During a search, officers recovered an additional 17 grams of methamphetamine and less than ½ ounce of marijuana.”

Investigators say Corey Harris, 21 of Morristown, was found inside the home with a small amount of marijuana and a grinder in his possession.

Deputies also searched a vehicle belonging to Danielle Hall, 18 of Morristown, and found a marijuana cigarette, according to the sheriff’s office.

While searching a vehicle belonging to Jason Rogers, 48 of Mosheim, deputies found syringes with a clear liquid believed to be suboxone.

Southerland, Corey Harris, Hall, and Rogers were arrested and taken to the Hawkins County Jail. Jason Harris was later arrested during a traffic stop near his residence.

The sheriff’s office has filed the following charges:

Jason E. Harris

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Evading Arrest

Criminal Impersonation

Jamie M. Southerland

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling where Narcotics are Stored

Corey D. Harris

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Danielle P. Hall

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jason Rogers