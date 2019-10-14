Five arrested on burglary charges after being found inside Johnson City home Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five people were arrested Saturday night after officers responded and found them inside a ransacked home.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, five people have been charged with aggravated burglary after officers responded to a home on East Maple Street.
The release says officers arrived and saw damage had been done to the home’s windows, a door and a lock.
The five suspects were found inside of the home and it was reportedly “ransacked.”
The five people arrested were:
- Michael Wheelock (E Maple St, 35 years old)
- Morgan Webb (Douglas Chapel Rd, 36 years old)
- Kayla Liskey (Impala Dr, 28 years old)
- Jesse Taylor (Lamont St, 20 years old)
- Harry Sparks (Towne Sq, 53 years old)
All of the suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.
They are each being held on a $2,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.