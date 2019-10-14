Five arrested on burglary charges after being found inside Johnson City home Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five people were arrested Saturday night after officers responded and found them inside a ransacked home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, five people have been charged with aggravated burglary after officers responded to a home on East Maple Street.

The release says officers arrived and saw damage had been done to the home’s windows, a door and a lock.

The five suspects were found inside of the home and it was reportedly “ransacked.”

The five people arrested were:

Michael Wheelock (E Maple St, 35 years old)

Morgan Webb (Douglas Chapel Rd, 36 years old)

Kayla Liskey (Impala Dr, 28 years old)

Jesse Taylor (Lamont St, 20 years old)

Harry Sparks (Towne Sq, 53 years old)

All of the suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

They are each being held on a $2,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.