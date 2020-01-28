Five arrested after Greene Co. authorities respond to shots-fired call

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Greene County have arrested five people on various charges after initially responding to a shots-fired call over the weekend.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the call on Poncho Road Saturday.

While on the scene, deputies found five people, some were hiding in an RV.

Deputies seized multiple items including a .22 assault rifle, marijuana, methamphetamine, and cash.

Authorities said the following people were arrested:

Christopher Nelson Bishop, 60, Whitesburg ( Possession of Schedule II Drug, Methamphetamine, with intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony)

Harley Ray Humphrey, 38, Morristown ( Possession of Schedule II Drug, Methamphetamine, with intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony)

Carolyn Hope McDaniel, 19, Cosby ( Resisting Arrest/Stop/Frisk/Halt )

Veronica Lee Brown, 45, Whitesburg ( Filing a False Report )