JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A health and fitness event called “FitFest Tri-Cities” is taking place at the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Mini-Dome in January.

A release from organizers Amanda Illescas-Olson and Keith Olson said the event is scheduled for Jan. 20-21 and aims to “educate attendees on all aspects of health and fitness through a wide range of activities, demonstrations, seminars, competitions, and shopping opportunities.”

Several types of interactive exercise programs are planned, from goat yoga to CrossFit. Along with these demonstrations, seminar-style information sessions will take place, where experts in many fields will discuss nutrition, mental health, injury prevention and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring FitFest Tri-Cities back for another exciting year,” said Amanda and Keith Olson. “This event is not just for fitness enthusiasts; it’s for anyone who wants to learn more about leading a healthier and more active life. We’ve curated a diverse lineup to cater to all interests and levels of fitness.”

Plenty of vendors will be on-site for attendees to shop around, and a number of competitions will take place like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, obstacle courses and powerlifting.

A Kids’ Zone will also be available, complete with “KnockerBall” inflatable orb games and a children’s martial arts class.

Admission to FitFest Tri-Cities is $20 per person or $40 for a family. Kids under six are admitted for free. More information on ticket purchasing, class & competition schedules and more can be found on FitFest’s website.