LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Fishing tournament with $1,000 prize to benefit Johnson City animal shelter

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) An upcoming bass tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Like most organizations, the shelter had to rethink its fundraising efforts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why they are hosting a socially distanced fishing tournament on Saturday, October 17.

The competition will be held at Boone Dam at 7 a.m. Weigh-in is at 3 p.m.

There is a $1,000 first prize sponsored by FC Title, LLC.

The entry fee is $100 per boat with a two person max. Lunch will also be provided with a small donation and swag bags to all participants.

There is a five bass limit. Other specifications include largemouth 15-inch minimum, smallmouth 15-inch minimum, and spotted 12-inch minimum.

Participants can still register the day of. If you would like to sign up ahead of time, reach out to Marty White at 423-773-6688.

Sponsors and partners for the event include Century 21 Legacy, Barnes Exterminating Company, People’s Home Equity, and W. Derek Malcolm, ESQ.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss