Fishing tournament scheduled tonight for girl needing autism service dog

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The community is invited to a bass fishing tournament tonight to benefit a young girl needing an autism service dog.

The family of four-year-old Kourtnee Peters is hosting the fundraiser at Fish Springs Marina in Carter County from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Peters, from Johnson County, was diagnosed with autism and Optic Nerve Hypoplasia.

The family is trying to raise $25,000 to get Kourtnee an autism service dog through Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers.

At this time, the family has raised just over $4,000, and proceeds from tonight’s fundraiser will go toward the purchase a service dog through the organization.

The fishing tournament is $35 per boat with a maximum of two people per boat.

If you aren’t able to make to the fundraiser, but still want to show support, you can visit Peters’ SDWR personal campaign page by clicking this link.