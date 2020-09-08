First TV ad runs for ‘Vote Yes For Bristol’ campaign to bring casino to region

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The campaign to bring a casino to Bristol, Virginia launched its first television advertisement on Tuesday.

According to a release from the “Vote Yes For Bristol” campaign committee, the ad features Bristol residents and leaders addressing the referendum to approve the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hotel.

The advertisement is entitled “Jobs For Bristol” and includes the following local leaders:

Jim McGlothlin – Chairman and CEO of the United Company/ Partner in project

Anthony Farnum – Bristol Vice-Mayor

Karen Hester – Small business owner

Ken Monyak and Joe Deel – Members of “Small Businesses for Bristol”

The ad focuses on the economic impact of the casino and resort by employing more than 2,000 people.

The release says the average total compensation of workers at the resort would be $46,500.

“This television ad is an important part of our ongoing commitment to share information about the resort and what local business and community leaders believe it will do for our community,” said Jim McGlothlin, Chairman and CEO, The United Company. “We want the community to be excited about this project and what it will bring to Bristol and the surrounding community. We have faced tough times, but this is our ‘moon shot’ to create the bright future our hard-working families and businesses deserve. We’re making a comeback, supported in part by the positive impact this opportunity will bring, and the best is yet to come. That is why I am asking every voter in the great City of Bristol, Virginia to please vote ‘Yes’ this fall.”

You can learn more about “Vote Yes For Bristol” by clicking here.