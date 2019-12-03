First time to state championship since 1938, Elizabethton fans have Cyclone fever

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The city of Elizabethton is coming down with a widespread case of Cyclone fever.

After being stopped in the state semi-finals six times since 1997, the Elizabethton Cyclones earned a spot in the state championship game with a victory Friday night.

Now, just days before the Elizabethton High School football team travels to battle it out for the state title, fans at home are getting ready with new gear.

At Elizabethton’s UPS store we found banners, signs, vehicle decals, and flags that are being printed ahead of the big game.

CYCLONE FEVER: Elizabethton is gearing up for the Cyclone’s state title game. Tickets, shirts and signs are being sold in anticipation for big night. More tonight at 5 & 6 on @WJHL11 & @ABCTriCities! pic.twitter.com/VbWUkILY6L — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) December 3, 2019

Congratulations to the Elizabethton Cyclones on being State Bound!We have everything you need to get state ready. Come… Posted by The UPS Store 6131 of Elizabethton on Friday, November 29, 2019

“We just got it started last night and here we are today,” said The UPS Store – Elizabethton Owner Tammy Taylor. “People are coming in, one right after the other.”

If you are looking for a ride to Cookeville, a round-trip fan bus is being organized by Kim Birchfield.

The cost is $50 per person and will leave Saturday morning and return after the game.

“1938 is the last time we won the state,” said Birchfield. “I’ve got two great nephews, Jaxton and Braden Holly playing for the cyclones, I played here myself, coach Rider’s first year here.”

The owner of Brumit Sports Shop in downtown Elizabethton told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton that more than 400 state championship t-shirts have already been ordered.

Taking orders for orange t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies for Saturday’s state championship game!! Coach Witten says wear… Posted by Brumit Sports Shop on Monday, December 2, 2019

“We came up with a pretty simple design, posted it on Facebook and it has been crazy,” said owner Lori Wilson. “It’s going to be a lot of work, so we’re going to put everyone to work, all hands on deck and working probably late hours.”

The UPS Store in Elizabethton plans on making signs and decals until Friday. Brumit Sports Shop also hopes to fill orders by Friday.

Those interested in taking the fan bus to Cookeville can reach out to Birchfield at (423)-268-0320.

The Cyclones will take on the Springfield Yellow Jackets for the 4-A State Championship Saturday, Dec 7th at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EST.