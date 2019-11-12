First snow of season impacts Tri-Cities power, roads and schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first snow of the season brought closures, outages and traffic with it.

Multiple local schools elected to operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule, while others chose to close for Tuesday.

To see the full list of closures, click here.

Following the snowfalls, over 1,000 customers of different electric companies found themselves without power.

As of 9:30 a.m., over 900 Appalachian Power customers were without power in Hawkins and Sullivan County alone.

STORY: Power outages reported across Tri-Cities following snow

Roads were also impacted by the weather, with several routes in Virginia closed due to driving conditions and accidents.

STORY: VDOT: Routes closed due to weather, vehicle accident

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that while their routes were wet, there was luckily no accumulation.

STORY: TDOT: East Tenn. roadways wet but clear of accumulation

As the cold moved in, warming shelters in various cities across the region opened up.

RELATED: EMA: Warming shelter to stay open overnight in Greeneville Tuesday

Some of the shelters operate on a daytime schedule when many shelters are closed, while others have expanded their hours to include overnight stretches.

STORY: Bristol, Va. church to open doors as daytime warming shelter Tuesday and Wednesday

Of course, with the snow came some incredible views in our area. Several viewers sent in photos of the snow.

You can view our photo gallery of the snow by clicking here.