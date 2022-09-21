GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first section of downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project is expected to be complete in just a couple of months.

Project leaders call the block between Main and Irish Street their “showcase section” and plan to re-open the area by the end of 2022. It’ll feature a decorative street top and a stage-like structure for special events and concerts.

President and CEO of Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor said that’s only the beginning of the new features.

“Brand new sidewalks, all new infrastructure, increased water, sewer, broadband is coming downtown,” Taylor said.

That’s the short list of what city leaders hope their $11 million dollar project will accomplish in downtown Greeneville.

The benefit is coming at a cost for now, as construction is blocking traffic throughout the area and slowing customer flow to local businesses. Katie Presley, co-owner of Brolin & Bailey downtown, said she’s thankful to loyal customers [for] helping them make it through the past year.

“They have you know supported us and that has been amazing,” Presley said. “We really look forward to having this project, having more shops, having retail you know restaurants and just having the street alive again.”

Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said the project is already spurring the private investment that project leaders hoped the public investment would bring.

The old Yates building came down to make way for new retail and residential spaces, and that’s only the beginning.

“[We’ve] seen more residential building permits in the last 18 months or so than we’ve ever seen in our history,” Smith said.

The rest of Depot Street construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.