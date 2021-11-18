First responders travel over state lines to pay respects to fallen Officer Chandler

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — First responders from as far away as Virginia Beach, Pigeon Forge and Kentucky honored fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler with a graveside procession from Bullitt Park Thursday morning.











PHOTOS: WJHL

Community members lined the sidewalk along the way to Chandler’s final resting place to pay their respects to Chandler, who died in the line of duty on Saturday — his 29th birthday — while responding to a welfare call.

Watch the procession below:

Hundreds attended Chandler’s funeral on Wednesday night, including local and state leaders.

Agencies who joined the procession included first responder departments from East Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. This included but was not limited to agencies from Sullivan County, Mount Carmel, Southwest Virginia, Virginia Beach, Pigeon Forge and Kentucky.

Chandler will be laid to rest at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, and the graveside service is limited to family and emergency personnel, according to service plans listed in Chandler’s obituary.

Chandler is survived by his wife, daughter and other immediate family members.