First responders team up to build playset for child who continues cancer treatments

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department Association and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office took on a big task Saturday when they agreed to assemble a new playset for SCSO’s newest junior deputy.

Hadleigh was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — childhood cancer of her bone marrow and spinal fluid — in January of 2020.

After her diagnosis, she was flown to St. Jude and returned to Niswonger Children’s Hospital to continue her treatment. Due to COVID-19 and undergoing treatments, she hasn’t had the opportunity to enjoy a day with playmates like other children have.

Roc Solid Foundation out of Alexandria, Virginia wanted to change that.

The company donated an entire brand-new playset to Hadleigh so she could play, discover and adventure just the same as other youngsters — all in her own backyard.

Saturday, KFDA and SCSO built the set as unsuspecting Hadleigh spent the day with her mom — only to come home to a big surprise.

Hadleigh will continue her treatments until July 2022, going for a chemo appointment every week dressed in a costume of choice to surprise the nurses at the St. Jude affiliate in Johnson City.

