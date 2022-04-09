JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Despite the wind and snow first responders and military members got together for some friendly competition Saturday for the first-ever ‘Hero Games.’

The Hero Games benefiting Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands pit local first responders versus local military in a Wiffle ball tournament and homerun derby at TVA Credit Union Park.

Participants paid $10 to compete. Local political candidates could sponsor signs and innings at the game. That money will help fly veterans to Washington DC, at no cost to them, to see the memorials erected in their honor.

Organizers say the weather couldn’t scare participants away from giving back.

“We called them earlier in the week and I asked ‘Did they want to play?’ because of the weather and they were like, ‘Sure we’re still coming to play,'” said Michelle Stewart, President of Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands “So the weather is not impacting them, I think it’s impacted or our cheering crowd a little bit, but we’re all here having a great time.”

The teams included the Washington County Sheriff’s Department versus City of Johnson City Police, Washington County/Johnson City EMS versus Johnson City Fire Department, Army versus Navy, and Marines versus Air Force.