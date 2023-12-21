JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City and Washington County first responders were honored with a special dinner at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Thursday night.

The dinner was put on by the local ministry “4thirTEEN.”

“We love giving back,” T.R. Dunn of 4thirTEEN said. “It warms your heart, especially around this time of the year when everybody’s in the giving season. So it really helps us to give back to our first responders and to the community as well.”

Dunn said his organization wanted to give first responders a chance to have some family time, especially since many will be working on Christmas.