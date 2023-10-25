ABINGDON, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders from across Southwest Virginia and even Tennessee attended the funeral service and procession for Abingdon firefighter Cameron Craig.

Craig, who was 20 years old, died while en route to a call last week when his truck crashed.

Wednesday, Craig’s funeral was held at the Highlands Fellowship Church.

Abingdon Fire Department chaplain Steve Vaughn spoke during the service, saying he knew Craig well and was proud to have been part of making the man he became.

Vaughn said Craig followed his faith and purpose to serve by becoming a firefighter. He mentioned that Craig would be proud of how much he has impacted the community. Vaughn said after Craig’s death, people have come to him to find Christ.

Craig’s fellow first responders escorted him to the Mount Rose Cemetery where he was laid to rest.