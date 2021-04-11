First responders battle structure fire in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local first response crews are battling flames at a structure fire on the 200 block of Reynolds Road Sunday afternoon.









According to Capt. Wendell Loving with the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, the owner was home at the time of the fire and escaped.

Loving said three dogs were on the property at the time of the fire, and one dog died. The other two safely escaped.

The structure is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding crews included Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

As crews were battling the structure fire, a brush fire erupted at the 300 block of Reynolds Road, but Loving said he “seriously doubts” the brush fire was caused by the structure fire.

The U.S. Forest Service responded to the brush fire to contain it.

This is a developing story. WJHL News Channel 11 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as we receive them.