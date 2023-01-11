JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Typically when there is an “all-call” for first responders it’s not a good thing, but one upcoming event in the region is proving otherwise.

The first Annual ‘First Responders Ball’ is happening on Jan. 20 at the Memorial Park Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free to all current first responders but you must register by acquiring tickets. Tickets for the event can be found here.

Jimmy Pierce organized the ball and sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.