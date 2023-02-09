WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Members of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department addressed rumors surrounding an incident Wednesday night that led to multiple children visiting a hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road on a suspicious odor call at 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, the post said they determined that the odor “was nothing to be alarmed about.”

The post specified that the scene included no fatalities and that both pediatric and adult patients were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

“Due to social media, this incident was extremely exaggerated,” the post said. “This was NOT a mass casualty event.”

A second suspicious odor call was dispatched to Creek Hill Road but was attributed to an enclosed space with stored gasoline and ATVs that released fumes into a nearby home. After a walkthrough from first responders, the home was deemed safe as well.

In previous statements, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said a local gas company tested the Chantilly Road home and discovered no leaks in the area. Kilgore said that hazardous material crews were also dispatched to the area while the investigation was underway.