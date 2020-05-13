First post-COVID revenue numbers show significant sales tax hit – local governments await more data

This chart shows the percentage increase or decline in Tennessee sales and use tax revenue by sector for March 2020 compared to March 2019.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – They knew it wouldn’t be pretty. Now local governments are getting their first look at the early effects of COVID-19 on various state and local revenue streams — and it isn’t pretty.

Mandated shutdowns didn’t hit until mid-March, but a partial month of restrictions hit several sectors hard.

Statewide, sales tax revenues from apparel and accessory stores plunged 45 percent from March 2019 — a $10.7 million hit. Dining and beverage establishments were down 29 percent, or $25.8 million year to year. Auto dealers and service stations fell 15.6 percent, $18 million.

Healthy gains in food stores (24.5 percent), building materials (12.9 percent) and general merchandise (7.4 percent) — remember the crowds at the Walmarts, Lowes and Krogers? — couldn’t bridge the gap. The state saw an overall decline of $48.9 million in sales and use tax revenue from March 2019.

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said Wednesday she wasn’t surprised at the numbers, which show an overall decline in state revenue of $854 million compared to March 2019. (About two-thirds of that total was in franchise and excise taxes, which had their due date delayed until July.)

“We had been planning for a sales tax decline,” Brock said. “We know that to finish this fiscal year we’re going to have to dip into our reserves, our fund balance, and thank goodness Johnson City was in a strong position there.”

The state’s data showed that Washington County collected $12,594,640 in state sales tax, a 7.7 percent decrease from March 2019, when the amount was $13,696,930. Much of that goes back to the state for education, and the drop in local option sales tax wasn’t as severe.

In March 2019, Washington County collected $4,365,790 in local option tax. That number actually inched up to $4,444,463 in March 2020.

About 24 percent of Johnson City’s revenue comes from sales tax. Brock said the city is hoping the state can get local revenue numbers back to communities more quickly than usual. April numbers typically won’t be revealed until mid-June.

“We’ve kind of adopted the philosophy ‘plan for the worst, hope for the best,’ and that’s why it’s so important for the state to get our numbers in as quickly as possible. Right now it’s really kind of a shot in the dark.”

Johnson City commissioners have a budget workshop Thursday. They’ve been working under very conservative projections for the final four months of fiscal 2020 (through June). Those projections include a 30 percent sales tax revenue reduction for March, and 45 percent for April, May and June compared to those months in 2019.

That would represent a multimillion dollar hit, the largest revenue loss but not the only one expected according to figures provided by assistant city manager Bob Wilson. Overall, despite entering March above budget, general fund revenues are projected to end the year $5.3 million below budget, or 5.8 percent.

Despite those major hits, Brock said the city commission is planning for a flat budget with no changes from the 2020 budget. Another dip into fund balance is possible, though that sort of approach can’t be maintained for long, she said.

“As we look at what our economic recovery strategy is going to be, it’s really important to know those numbers,” Brock said. “We need to know what our unemployment’s going to be, what our GDP’s going to be. The telltale thing will be those April (revenue) numbers. We need those turned around as quickly as possible.”

School concerns and avoiding a bunker mentality

Brock said public education is perhaps the most vulnerable part of local budgets. It relies more on sales tax revenue than other sectors.

“The governor’s office understands the impact to education and so they’re stepping forward with some additional funding,” Brock said. “We don’t know exactly what that’s going to be, but we’re hopeful that some of those deficits can be made up so we don’t have all the issues laid on us locally.

“One of our greatest investments is in our school system, and we need to make sure that remains a priority.”

Brock said it’s essential that local residents combine a health-conscious approach with supporting local businesses. “We don’t want to see the closure of local businesses because they haven’t been able to weather this storm,” she said. “You can still order and go drive by and pick up curbside. It’s really up to us as a community to stay as economically and financially robust as we can, and that means supporting each other.”

That’s one reason city leaders aren’t adopting an overly conservative approach, Brock said.

“We’ve planned a very conservative budget. Certainly it is tempting to just ratchet down on everything, but I think we have to continue to invest in our community too, because we need to grow out of this and not just kind of wait and see what happens.”