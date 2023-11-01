KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first leg of renovations at Indian Path Community Hospital’s birth center in Kingsport is complete.

Ballad Health invited members of the media to tour the Barbara Humphreys Family Birth Center on Wednesday. The $8 million renovation project began in January.

According to Ballad Health, the renovation to the birthing center’s interior will allow for more space and aesthetically improve the facility. The hospital system also believes patient flow will be more efficient following the completion of the construction.

“At this point in time in the twenty-first century, how we take care of ladies, how we take care of babies, has changed from the way that it used to be,” Medical Staff Chairperson Dr. Robert Saunders said. Saunders is also the head of the obstetrics department at Indian Path. “We have to kind of embrace that and deliver that care in a different way. This unit is specifically geared towards addressing those types of concerns.”

The completed first phase entailed building the following:

9 labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms

2 triage rooms

An updated nursery

A nursing station

“Health care as a whole is about quality of life and improving the health and well-being of your community,” Saunders said. “So the first thing that this entire project is going to do is to address the fact that from the time that anybody in our community hits the property, hits the door or comes to the unit, we want everyone to feel that they’re getting the best care no matter what.”

Saunders said the new rooms are larger than before, and the center will be more inviting in regards to having family members and significant others visit and be present for the delivery and postpartum periods.

“You don’t have to go anywhere else to get care. You don’t have to expect that there’s better care somewhere else,” Saunders said. “You will know for a fact that when you come here, we’re going to take great care of you. When you come here, you’re going to leave feeling better, or at least knowing why you’re going to be better than when you came.”