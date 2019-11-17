First package store in Mountain City expected to open later this month

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of Johnson County’s first ever package stores is expected to open later this month.

News Channel 11 has learned that Mountain Spirits in Mountain City is expected to open Nov. 23 at 204 Pioneer Village Drive.

Mountain Spirits, along with Black Bear Wine and Spirits, received their certificate to open in the city back in August.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 package stores receive certificates to open in Mountain City

Until last year, Johnson County was the only county in Northeast Tennessee to not allow wine and liquor sales. But that changed in the November election when a referendum made liquor stores legal.

READ MORE: Package stores coming to Mountain City for first time