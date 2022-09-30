BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event.

“I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. “Everybody’s friendly, everybody’s excited to be here, you’re a little wet but you’re not cold, so it’s all fun.”

On Saturday, Morgan Wallen, Hardy and Lauren Alaina will perform.