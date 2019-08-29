FIRST LOOK: Site plans show proposed layout for Boones Creek development

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has obtained a site plan that lays out preliminary locations for retailers in a new development slated for Boones Creek.

The proposal is to create a sizeable retail district off of Interstate 26 near Exit 17 in the Boones Creek community. The site itself is approximately 100 acres.

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco spoke to the developers of the property Thursday. They said they’re still refining design plans but have already had an “overwhelming interest” from retailers. Some of those retailers are not currently in the Tri-Cities region.

The developers told Jackie it is too early to reveal potential tenants, but did say they are looking at retailers, restaurants, residential spaces, a five-story hotel, and recreation.

The goal, according to these developers, is to make this development a gathering place where families can experience different indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

Right now, developers hope to start construction at the site by next Summer.

Jackie DeFusco will continue to follow this story and updates on WJHL.com and on-air starting at 5 o’clock on WJHL.

You can view the full site plan HERE.