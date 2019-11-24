First liquor store in Johnson County officially open

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a historic weekend for Johnson County.

For the first time ever, people can shop for wine and liquor in a free-standing package store in Johnson County.

Mountain spirits welcomed customers on the first day of business in Mountain City on Saturday.

Last year, voters in Johnson County approved allowing liquor stores. In August, Mountain City’s Board of Mayor and Alderman issued two certificates of compliance to business owners, including mountain spirits.

Until that vote, Johnson County was the only county in northeast Tennessee to not allow wine and liquor sales.

“It was a community effort for sure, there is no way I could possibly do this on my own,” said Mountain Spirits owner Kimberly Gelato. “So I really have to thank the community for standing behind me and allowing me to see it come true.”

Black Bear Wine and Spirits also received permission to open as a liquor store. There is no word yet on when that store will open.