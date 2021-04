NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The First Lady of Virginia will be visiting Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

Pamela Northam will be touring in-person learning in the region.

She will also join the United Way of Southwest Virginia and Ballad Health for an announcement regarding early childhood education.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. at Norton Elementary/Middle School in the school’s gymnasium with COVID-19 protocols in place.