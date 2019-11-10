First Johnson City film festival a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Film fans descended to Johnson City for the inaugural Johnson City Film Festival this weekend.

The Film Festival was put on by the Northeast Tennessee Entertainment Alliance, an organization that is dedicated to bring more film production and other entertainment into the area.

The first annual film festival brought artists from across the U.S. and the world, to Johnson City.

Alan Lafave is from Michigan and drove down over night to be at the festival.

“It’s called eugean, and its about a man who’s walking through a cold town, and the streets and the trails, looking for a connection and his dog is having much more luck than he is,” Lafave explains.

This was Jared Sutton’s first ever screening of any of his films.

“I’ve made three that will never see the light of day. This is the first one that I’ve actually shown in public to a crowd of people. I’ve screened it in a place that I’ve lived for seven years of my life and couldn’t be happier with the support,” said Sutton.

Screenings were held in downtown Johnson City at JRH Brewing, Willow Tree Coffee House and Main Street Theatre.

Josh Mancuso, the film festival director, said he hopes this festival can begin to bring more filmmakers to the area.

“The festival is really a spring board to what the alliance can do in our area. We want to see, you know a year from now, five years from now, this being a real place where movies are made right here in East Tennessee,” said Mancuso.

An after-party is set for 10 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe on Saturday.

Along with submissions from the U.S. the festival also received movies from as far the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia and Canada.