ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Wednesday will see the first game played at the long-awaited Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon.

The Abingdon Little League will be the first to play on the baseball and softball fields. The inaugural game at 6 p.m. will feature the Braves and Phillies from the Little League Majors Baseball teams. At 6:15 p.m., the Majors Softball teams will take the field for a game between the Reds and Blues.

The first pitches at the inaugural games will be thrown by members of the town council, as well as Del. Israel O’Quinn and Sen. Todd Pillion.

“We are honored to be invited to play the first games on the baseball and softball fields at the new complex,” said Abingdon Little League President Sam Rutter in a joint release from the town and league. “The kids will truly remember these games forever!”

Sponsors of the sports complex will also be in attendance Wednesday with giveaways.

All 30 teams in the league will be able to play on the new fields over the course of April and May.