JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s first home football game with beer on offer produced fewer than 1,000 sales of suds and seltzer and less than $1,500 in revenue for the university.

ETSU gets a 30% commission on alcohol sales according to its contract with Sodexo, which provides food, beverage and catering services for the university.

Johnson City, Tennessee – East Tennessee State University has begun selling beer during football games at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium: Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

While that’s higher than any other commissions in the contract, after “applicable royalties are deducted” it works out to roughly $1.34 per every $9 beer or seltzer sold, ETSU Communications Director Jessica Vodden stated in an email Friday. News Channel 11 requested information on ETSU’s take on beer sales after the university announced Sept. 27 that it would begin selling beer and seltzer during home football games at William B. Greene Jr. stadium.

The beer sales made their debut at a cool and rainy Oct. 1 game. Reported attendance was 10,247.

Vodden reported that a total of 940 tickets entitling holders to a 16-ounce beer or seltzer were sold. That brought ETSU’s take to $1,259.80.

The debut of suds and seltzer suggests that even if sales take off during games with better weather, the new option likely isn’t going to prove a major revenue source. Even if ETSU sold 10 times as many drinks each game over a five or six home-game season, the total take would be less than $75,000.

Beer selections include Bud Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser and Coors Light, while the seltzer on offer is White Claw Black Cherry.

ETSU uses a wristband system for its sales. Fans can purchase one wristband per transaction with a maximum of three drink tabs on each wristband. Wristbands and drink tabs aren’t available once the game hits the 7-minute mark of the third quarter. Beer distribution tents close at the end of the third quarter.

Buc fans’ next chance to enjoy a cold one will come when the team hosts Samford on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.