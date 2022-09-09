BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Thousands gathered in Bristol for the first day of the beloved “Rhythm and Roots” music festival.

As many as 120 music acts will perform across 17 stages in downtown Bristol over the next two days.

Organizers expect to see around 30,000 people over the weekend to hear a wide variety of music styles.

“We got funk, we got soul, we got rhythm, we got Blues, we got foot stomps, hand claps, alligator shoes,” Fantastic Negrito, one of the Friday night headliners, said.

“It’s a celebration of a lot of things, but it’s rooted in music, and it’s rooted in the history of the music that lives here,” volunteer Debbie Holly said.

It’s the 21st year of the festival and 95th anniversary of the Bristol sessions recording, the whole reason Bristol is considered the Birthplace of Country Music.

“Wherever you end up you’re going to love,” Holly said. “I mean it’s a unique experience like nothing else.”

Tickets are still available for shows through Sunday.