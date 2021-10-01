First Fridays Fall Festival brings autumn staples to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Johnson City felt like a night at the pumpkin patch on Friday night.

The Central Johnson City Alliance hosted the First Fridays Fall Festival to ring in the month of October. Attendees were able to paint pumpkins, dance and participate in a bake walk.

But what would fall be without some pumpkin pie? Several took part in a pie eating contest. Curtis Breese was able to eat the most pie in three minutes and was declared the winner. Breese said the evening was a great opportunity for families.

“We just love having these events where people can come outside and have a great time and get to see everybody,” Breese said. “All the families and friends can come together and have a place where everybody can just get together.”

Attendees threw pies at downtown business owners to close out the evening.