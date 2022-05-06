ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s getting to be that time of year where there is something to every weekend, if not every day! Friday, May 6 First Friday returns to Downtown Elizabethton.

This year, Carter County Bank is kicking off the season with a Food Truck Competition.

At 5:30 p.m., at least 7 food trucks will gather at Covered Bridge Park to present their dishes to be judged in five categories.

Participating trucks include Shane’s Place, Souther Craft Food Truck, Project Waffle Back Draft BBQ, Rockin’ Rivet Pizza, Sunset Slush, Woodfired Pizza, and Spicy Chicken Mobile Kitchen.

“We want everybody to be eligible,” said Jennifer Greenwell, Carter County Bank PR and Events Manager. “So we have the best handheld, the best snack food, a best entree/main dish, the best side dish. And then this year, we did throw in a secret ingredient which I can’t tell you yet don’t announce that tomorrow the trucks know so that they can be prepared. But we have a best secret ingredient option as well, too.”

Judges will wrap up their decisions by 6 p.m. and have them ready to announce on the stage before The Kindest People perform at 7 p.m.

After the winners are announced, each truck will proudly display its awards and visitors will be welcome to try the dishes for themselves.

Pending poor weather, the competition will be held on the third block of Elk Avenue and the judges will be stationed in The Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown will be packed with activities, deals, and discounts as restaurants and businesses all take part in the celebration.

On Elk Avenue, you’ll be able to catch performances by Fiddling Leona and JP Mathes from 5 to 7 p.m. as you shop downtown.

“A lot of our shops are staying open for extended hours and they’re gonna have sidewalk sales and specials, some are even doing giveaways,” said Courtney Bean, Main Street Director City of Elizabethton. “We also have fun activities in our downtown breezeway.”

There will also be one-acts by Elizabethton High School Drama at Bonnie Kate and Late Night Jams at Riverside Taphouse.

Bean with Main Street Elizabethton said it’ll be a game-time decision which they will post to their Facebook this evening.

The monthly events are sponsored by Main Street Elizabethton, the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and Carter County Tourism.

For more information on the event, click here.