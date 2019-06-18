First-ever adult volleyball league coming to Johnson City

MANLY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 30: A player spikes at the net during preliminary matches during day one of the National Beach Volleyball Series at Manly Beach on March 30, 2012 in Manly, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first-ever adult volleyball league will be beginning soon in Johnson City.

According to a release from the city says that registration for adults 18 and older begins July 1 and ends August 30. Those 16 and 17 are also welcomed with consent from a parent or guardian.

The league will host a 10-game season played in the Carver Recreation Center.

The cost is $200 a team, and a roster is required that includes 12 players and a copy of each of their driver’s licenses.

Registration is taking place at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office at 4137 Bristol Highway.

The goal is to give adults an opportunity to play at a fun but competitive level. There will be men’s and coed divisions.

Games start September 16 and will be played from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Days of the week have not yet been determined.

For more information, call 423-283-5825.