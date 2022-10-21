Photo courtesy of Kevin Kilgore and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new First Citizens Bank location has opened along N State of Franklin Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new branch Friday morning.

First Citizens Bank Senior Vice President and Market Executive Kevin Kilgore said the new addition will give customers better access to services in the Tri-Cities.

“Brick and mortar projects are becoming more and more rare for banks. Of all the cities in America, First Citizens Bank chose Johnson City as one of the few places to locate a new facility. It says a lot about the bank’s commitment to this community and to the future of the Tri-Cities.” Kevin Kilgore, Senior Vice President & Market Executive, First Citizens Bank

The new facility is 4,150 square feet and is located at 916 N State of Franklin Road. It includes two drive-through lanes as well as a drive-up ATM.

Photo: The newly opened First Citizens Bank location is located at 916 N State of Franklin Road. (Courtesy of First Citizens Bank)

A release from the company states the new branch replaces the former First Citizens Bank location at 1067 Hamilton Place.