ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual “Feast of Sharing” event at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton celebrated its twelfth year on Thursday, providing more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to community members.

Director of the Feast of Sharing Lisa Bunn told News Channel 11 that people had the option to swing by and eat or have a meal delivered to them. Bunn said that as of noon on Thursday, the church had already delivered 650 meals to local residents.

“Maybe they’re shut-ins, maybe they don’t have transportation, maybe they’re alone,” she said. “And so the men in our church and volunteers deliver meals to their homes. So to make sure that they have a meal today.”

Along with meal deliveries to residents, church members took meals to people working on Thanksgiving Day, including the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethton Police, and Elizabethton Fire Department.

“They also go to where places [people] have to work,” Bunn said. “A lot of people have to work today, like our sheriff’s department and police department, and fire departments, pharmacies, grocery stores. So we make sure they have meals as well.”

The church also provides a free coat closet for those needing a warm coat for the winter. Bunn said anyone, men, women or children, needing a coat is welcome to contact the church at 423-543-1931.

“We also provide a coat closet as part of the ministry. Anyone who comes in, we have coats for children and adults. We want people to be prepared for the winter season ahead. And so we provide that free as well.”

The First Baptist Church of Elizabethton is located at 212 East F Street in Elizabethton.