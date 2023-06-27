JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is hosting its first-ever “Sheriff’s Champ Camp” on July 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

News Channel 11 spoke with WCSO staff, who said the camp will provide middle school-aged kids with a variety of recreational activities and familiarize them with our local law enforcement.

“Let them know that we’re approachable and we’re there to help them, and we are friends of the community and we want them to know that,” WCSO Sargeant and school resource officer Jared Taylor told News Channel 11.

“We’ll have kind of a course, a cone course set up so some of the kids can drive a golf cart,” he said.

According to the camp’s webpage, the day-long event aims to provide children with “a positive experience and highly qualified, trained staff knowledgeable in the instruction and supervision of children in various activities offered.”

The WCSO said this camp is currently only available to Washington County residents, and all applications for the camp must be submitted by Friday at 5 p.m. Applications can be accessed and downloaded to fill out here.