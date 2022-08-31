JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes.

The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Have your checks sent to your bank, not your home

Shred checks for accounts that are no longer active (odds are your bank will do this for you)

Safeguard your checks in your home

If you don’t write checks, don’t order checks

Do not throw checks in the trash

The sheriff’s office also recommends the following debit card safety tips:

Use online banking to pay bills and keep a check on your account

Ask the bank to hold your debit card there for pickup instead of mailing it

Don’t share your PIN number

The sheriff’s office says thieves are targeting people across all age groups.

Anyone who notices suspicious charges or sees checks going through that they did not write is encouraged to report it to their bank and local authorities.